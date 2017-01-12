Columbia County prepares to host Citizen's Law Enforcement Acade - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Columbia County prepares to host Citizen's Law Enforcement Academy

By De'Jonique Garrison, Multimedia Journalist
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office will host a Citizen's Law Enforcement Academy this spring.

Starting on Thursday, March 9th, residents will get the opportunity to gain insight to the everyday operations of the sheriff's office. That will include firearms training, as well as live fire practice at the shooting range.

The course is 10 weeks long, and requires all participants to be at least 18-years-old.

If you're interested, you can contact the Community Services Division at 706-541-2856 or visit www.columbiacountyso.org.

