Augusta officials investigating oil spill into Savannah River

Augusta officials are asking for your help to figure out who's behind gallons of oil ending up in the Savannah River.

Savannah Riverkeeper Tonya Bonitatibus tells FOX 54 that a landowner and some cyclists reported seeing a sheen over the water.

The utilities department was then called in to help slow down the flow of the water so that the oil did not spread.

Preliminary investigations show that the oil is coming from a storm drain in the Harrisburg neighborhood.

Bonitatibus said this same type of spill has happened several times over the past few years, so it's time to find out who's behind it before it affects the water and wildlife. "I do think we're probably looking for a business, not necessarily a residential area. This has been reoccurring and it needs to stop. Because at this point, it wont just be the city coming after you. It'll be riverkeeper, and probably the federal government too because this is reoccurring."

The utilities and engineering departments are working together to test what type of oil is being leaked, along pinpointing the source.

It costs tax payers thousands of dollars each time crews have to investigate the source of a leak and clean it up.

