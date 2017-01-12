Neighbors react to homicide on Carrie St. in Augusta

Richmond County investigators are piecing together the details of an afternoon shooting that left an Augusta man dead.

"I ride my bicycle all the way up in Harrisburg, down Sandbar Ferry Road, and Marion Homes and I feel safe. I don't feel threatened," said Bill Fennoy.

He may feel safe, but Commissioner Bill Fennoy said the homicide that happened just a few blocks from his front door stopped him in his tracks.

"My neighbor called me and told me that there had been an incident down here on Carrie Street. So, I rode over here to see what was going on."

Around 2:30 on Thursday afternoon, deputies were called to Carrie Street after reports of shots fired. When they got to the scene, they found 28-year-old James Smiley had crashed into a tree.

After discovering that Smiley had been shot at least once, what appeared to be an accident, at face value, quickly turned into a homicide investigation.

"If we have K9's out, that means we're looking for a suspect," said Sgt. Michael McDaniel with the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.

For hours, investigators combed the area for evidence and interviewed neighbors who may have been able to help crack this case.

Fennoy said while the sheriff's office has made efforts to curb violence through gun safety and buy back programs, tragedies like this will continue to happen until the community comes together to combat a culture of violence.

"When people have guns and they decide to shoot, it puts everybody at risk," said Fennoy.

If you have any information that could help investigators find the person who shot him, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff's Office at 706-821-1000.

Smiley's body is being taken to the GBI Lab in Decatur, GA for an autopsy.

