RCSO; Don't fall victim to scammers pretending to be officials

Scammers are growing smarter every year and their impact is being felt right here in the C-S-R-A. A growing trend that law enforcement don't like to see, Scammers impersonating police officials. Within the past year, they've dealt with this issue in Richmond county more than 10 times.

"It's almost like an art if you will it's just they're using that art for criminal activity don't fall victim to that," says Sgt. Michael McDaniel. This isn't the first time the Richmond County Sheriff's Office is dealing with this issue of Scammers on the phone impersonating police officials.

"This trend right here this particular crime is literally being investigated as we speak," says McDaniel. These people don't target any specific age group and anyone can fall victim, especially if part of the information is true. "No official with the Richmond County sheriff's office is going to call someone and advise them that they missed a court date they need to meet us at such and such location to resolve this issue."

McDaniel's says there's several things to look out for if you think you're a victim being scammed. Watch out for suspicious questions that may include mailing address or social security number. You can ask to confirm anything with a supervisor. And no one with the sheriff's office will ask you to meet up with them outside of the law enforcement office.

"We've pretty much already got our answers we know what we're doing we know what kind of questions to ask," says McDaniel.

