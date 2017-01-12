Silver Bluff Rd closed for water main relocation

We have a road closure announcement for Aiken residents.

An area of Silver Bluff Road between Centre South Boulevard and Town Creek Road will be closed to all traffic from 7:00 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13 to 7:00 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14. Then until 9:30 a.m., one lane of Silver Bluff Road will be open. The road is being closed so crews can relocate a 12" water main as part of the SC DOT Silver Bluff Road widening project.

If you travel through the area, you may want to seek an alternate route.

