UPDATE: Carrie St shooting victim identified

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting on Carrie Street in Augusta.

According to officials at the scene, the call came in at around 2:30 p.m. The victim reportedly crashed his vehicle on Carrie Street and when deputies arrived on the scene, they found twenty-eight-year-old James Bartell Smiles dead with a gunshot wound. The 900, 1000, and 1100 blocks of Carrie Street have been closed to traffic. The K-9 unit is in the area searching for a suspect and Investigators are conducting interviews with neighbors. Officials tell FOX 54 the investigation is being treated as a homicide.

This story is still developing. We will update this article when more information becomes available.

