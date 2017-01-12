TRAFFIC ALERT: Power outage causes congestion in Downtown Augusta

Traffic in Downtown Augusta has slowed down due to a power outage in the area.

Richmond County Sheriff's Office dispatch tells FOX 54 traffic lights are out in the area around 12th Street at Walton Way, 13th Street at Walton Way and Telfair Street at 12th Street.

Dispatch does not know what caused the outage, but they tell us there is an accident at the corner of 13th Street and Telfair Street.

Our FOX 54 Waze traffic map shows some areas of heavy traffic downtown. You may wish to seek an alternate route to avoid the troublesome areas.

