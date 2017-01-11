Gov. Deal announces $50 million cyber initiative for Augusta - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Gov. Deal announces $50 million cyber initiative for Augusta

By John Domol, Multimedia Journalist
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

Georgia governor Nathan Deal announced a 50-million dollar cyber security facility for Augusta today.
The Georgia Cyber Innovation and Training Center means new jobs and more attention for the area.

The new cyber training center will be the home for the Cyber Institute, Georgia Technical Authority, GBI Cyber Lab, and elements of the National Guard.
It's a 150-thousand square foot facility that will be located at the former golf and gardens property on Reynolds street.
This new 50-million dollar investment has the potential to attract more people and businesses to the area.

"It would be hard to put a dollar amount on that just yet or say exactly what that's worth, immediately today or ten years down the line," said Simon Medcalfe, finance professor at James M. Hull College of Business.

"But I think 10 years down the line, the economy could look very different than what it does today," he said.

Construction is scheduled to start in June and to complete in the next 18 months.

