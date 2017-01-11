RCSO investigating two shootings - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

RCSO investigating two shootings

By De'Jonique Garrison, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
By John Domol, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
Source: WFXG Source: WFXG
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

A pair of shootings in Augusta sent two men to the hospital Wednesday night.

The first was at Ridgewood Place Apartments off of Wheeler Road. According to the Sgt. Michael McDaniel with the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, the victim said he was visiting a relative when he heard two people arguing nearby before he was shot in the leg.

The second shooting was near the Mom and Pop's Convenience Store on Broad Street. The victim, a 20-year-old male, told investigators that he was shot by an unknown subject in the back of his leg.

Both men were transported to Augusta University Medical Center. There is no word on whether the shootings are connected.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Afghan official: Massive US bomb death toll rises to 94

    Afghan official: Massive US bomb death toll rises to 94

    Saturday, April 15 2017 5:04 AM EDT2017-04-15 09:04:43 GMT
    Saturday, April 15 2017 5:04 AM EDT2017-04-15 09:04:43 GMT

    An Afghan official says the number of militants killed in an attack by the largest non-nuclear weapon ever used in combat by the U.S. military has risen to 94.

    More >>

    An Afghan official says the number of militants killed in an attack by the largest non-nuclear weapon ever used in combat by the U.S. military has risen to 94.

    More >>

  • North Korea flaunts long-range missiles in massive parade

    North Korea flaunts long-range missiles in massive parade

    Saturday, April 15 2017 5:04 AM EDT2017-04-15 09:04:37 GMT
    Saturday, April 15 2017 5:04 AM EDT2017-04-15 09:04:37 GMT

    North Korea has rolled out intercontinental ballistic missiles and other military hardware at a massive parade to celebrate the birthday of the country's late founder, as third-generation leader Kim Jong Un looked on in delight.

    More >>

    North Korea has rolled out intercontinental ballistic missiles and other military hardware at a massive parade to celebrate the birthday of the country's late founder, as third-generation leader Kim Jong Un looked on in delight.

    More >>

  • N. Korean official: Ready for war if Trump wants it

    N. Korean official: Ready for war if Trump wants it

    Saturday, April 15 2017 5:04 AM EDT2017-04-15 09:04:25 GMT
    Saturday, April 15 2017 5:04 AM EDT2017-04-15 09:04:25 GMT

    North Korea's vice foreign minister is blaming President Donald Trump for escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula through his tweets and expansion of military exercises.

    More >>

    North Korea's vice foreign minister is blaming President Donald Trump for escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula through his tweets and expansion of military exercises.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly