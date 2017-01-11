RCSO investigating two shootings

A pair of shootings in Augusta sent two men to the hospital Wednesday night.

The first was at Ridgewood Place Apartments off of Wheeler Road. According to the Sgt. Michael McDaniel with the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, the victim said he was visiting a relative when he heard two people arguing nearby before he was shot in the leg.

The second shooting was near the Mom and Pop's Convenience Store on Broad Street. The victim, a 20-year-old male, told investigators that he was shot by an unknown subject in the back of his leg.

Both men were transported to Augusta University Medical Center. There is no word on whether the shootings are connected.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.