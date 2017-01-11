High 5 4 Kids: Harmony Raymond - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

High 5 4 Kids: Harmony Raymond

By Shaquille Lord, Reporter
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WFXG) -

This week we catch up with a sophomore who's making plays on the mat for her school's first year wrestling team. And she's the only girl on the team. 

Harmony Raymond says she's different from a lot of people, so when it came to picking a sport to play. "Something that would get me out of my comfort zone because I have a lot of anxiety."

So this 10th grader at North Augusta decided to wrestle. She joined her school's brand new wrestling team. And she wasn't sure of anything when she first stepped on the mat. "Oh god, I'm going to get pinned."

And she admits, she didn't think she would have any success at first.

"Before that we've had a bunch of scrimmages and I lost every one of those matches at the scrimmage. Those are pretty much practice And I thought Gosh I'm probably going to be really bad when it comes time for the tournament."

But then she started winning. In just a short time, Harmony's become one of the top wrestlers in her weight class and even has matches against boys. Her sister Monica credits that to her unbelievable work ethic.

"She doesn't come home after school until about 6pm almost every day because she's in wrestling, NJROTC and then she starts her homework and then eats, she's just nonstop work," says her sister, Monica.

But for her family, her safety is their number one priority. 

"They want me to get out of it sometimes, they're afraid I'm going to get hurt," says Harmony.

But in the end, Harmony lets her accomplishments on the mat speak for themselves. "I ended up doing good and here I am and I'm winning a bunch of these and it's just cool, it's different."

And now her family is thinking, "Like hey, if a guy can do it a woman can do it and maybe better."

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

