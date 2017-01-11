Collision backs up traffic on Bobby Jones - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Collision backs up traffic on Bobby Jones

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Accident on Bobby Jones Expressway 1/11/17 (WFXG) Accident on Bobby Jones Expressway 1/11/17 (WFXG)
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

UPDATE: Traffic is open to one lane on Bobby Jones Expressway.

Traffic is backed up on Bobby Jones Expressway at the Wrightsboro Road exit after an accident. At least two cars are involved.

Northbound traffic is backed up to the Wheeler Road exit. If you are traveling through the area, expect delays or find an alternate route.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Augusta University Hosts "Girls who Code"

    Augusta University Hosts "Girls who Code"

    Friday, April 14 2017 6:12 PM EDT2017-04-14 22:12:09 GMT

    There's a huge gap between men and women in the cyber workforce and one organization is trying to bridge that gap. An event known as "Girls who code" took place at  Augusta University Thursday. With more than 50 middle and high school girls joining in the lesson in hopes of encouraging more girls to think about entering the field. Right now women will be applying for less than 4 percent of the cyber jobs in 2020. We found  one 6th grader who says cyber securi...

    More >>

    There's a huge gap between men and women in the cyber workforce and one organization is trying to bridge that gap. An event known as "Girls who code" took place at  Augusta University Thursday. With more than 50 middle and high school girls joining in the lesson in hopes of encouraging more girls to think about entering the field. Right now women will be applying for less than 4 percent of the cyber jobs in 2020. We found  one 6th grader who says cyber securi...

    More >>

  • Residents worried about large number of snakes at a Columbia Co. park

    Residents worried about large number of snakes at a Columbia Co. park

    Friday, April 14 2017 9:20 AM EDT2017-04-14 13:20:51 GMT
    Snakes at Columbia Co. park ( Source: Columbia Co.)Snakes at Columbia Co. park ( Source: Columbia Co.)

    If you pay close attention at the Columbia County Amphitheater Park you'll see them, snakes, swimming around and sunning. Many residents are blowing up animal control with calls about the snakes, as there are a lot of them. 

    More >>

    If you pay close attention at the Columbia County Amphitheater Park you'll see them, snakes, swimming around and sunning. Many residents are blowing up animal control with calls about the snakes, as there are a lot of them. 

    More >>

  • Grovetown Man Wanted for Aggravated Assault

    Grovetown Man Wanted for Aggravated Assault

    Friday, April 14 2017 7:00 AM EDT2017-04-14 11:00:01 GMT

    Grovetown Public Safety needs your help in finding 26-year-old Ricardo Perez-Rosado.They say he is wanted for aggravated assault and possession of a knife during the commission of a crime. 

    More >>

    Grovetown Public Safety needs your help in finding 26-year-old Ricardo Perez-Rosado.They say he is wanted for aggravated assault and possession of a knife during the commission of a crime. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly