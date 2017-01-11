3 arrested in connection with Thomson murder - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

3 arrested in connection with Thomson murder

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Jason Yarbrough (source: McDuffie County Sheriff's Office) Jason Yarbrough (source: McDuffie County Sheriff's Office)
Wykeshia Stockton (source: McDuffie County Sheriff's Office) Wykeshia Stockton (source: McDuffie County Sheriff's Office)
Chirontavious D. Williams (source: McDuffie County Sheriff's Office) Chirontavious D. Williams (source: McDuffie County Sheriff's Office)
THOMSON, GA (WFXG) -

Three people have been arrested in connection with a murder that happened in Thomson.

At around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, the Thomson Police Department responded to a reported shooting on the 600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard. When they arrived, officers learned that the victim, twenty-two-year-old Fila D. Climons of Thomson, was taken to University Hospital in a personal vehicle. Climons later died as a result of his injuries. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called in to assist with the investigation.

On Wednesday, the GBI announced that three arrests had been made in Climons' death. Twenty-three-year-old Jason Yarbrough is charged with Murder. Seventeen-year-old Wykeshia Stockton is charged with Tampering with Evidence and False Statements and Writings. And eighteen-year-old Chirontavious D. Williams is charged with Tampering with Evidence. All three are being held at the McDuffie County Sheriff's Office Detention Center.

Investigators believe that a verbal altercation broke out between Climons and Yarbrough, which led to the shooting.

Climons' body will be taken to the GBI Crime Lab in Atlanta for an autopsy. The investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

