Richmond Co investigating Augusta Mall Apple Store robbery

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating a robbery at the Augusta Mall Apple Store.

According to Lt. Allan Rollins, deputies responded to a burglar alarm at the store at around 6:20 a.m. Wednesday morning. When deputies arrived, they found that the suspect(s) had entered the store and stolen an undetermined amount of merchandise. The suspects fled before deputies arrived.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.