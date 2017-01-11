RECALL ALERT: Textron recalls Bad Boy off-road vehicle, risk of serious injury or death

Textron Specialized Vehicles has issued a recall of around 1,100 Bad Boy off-road utility vehicles due to a lack of seat belts, which could result in serious injury or death in the event of an accident. At least one death and one serious injury have been reported involving the recalled vehicles.

The recall includes the Bad Boy XTO and Bone Collector XTO with serial numbers ranging from 8000020 through 8004934. The vehicles were sold in camouflage, black, white, forest green, flame red and patriot blue. If you think your vehicle may be included in the recall, you can check the serial number, which is located on the vehicle's steering column.

A fourteen-year-old passenger was killed in 2014 in Toombs County, GA when one of the recalled vehicles rolled over. And adult man suffered a serious leg injury in a separate accident.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact Textron Specialized Vehicles 855-738-3711 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. or an authorized dealer for a free installation of seat belts. Textron Specialized Vehicles is contacting all known purchasers directly. You can also visit badboyoffroad.com and click on “Recall Information” for more information.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.