Gov. Deal announces $50 million cyber innovation center in Augus - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Gov. Deal announces $50 million cyber innovation center in Augusta

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Governor Nathan Deal (source: Georgia Governor's Office) Governor Nathan Deal (source: Georgia Governor's Office)
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

Governor Nathan Deal has announced a new cyber training center coming to Augusta.

The governor announced Wednesday that $50 million from the revised 2017 budget will go to establish the Georgia Cyber Innovation and Training Center, a state-owned facility in Augusta that would pull together education institutions, private industry and government to establish cybersecurity standards across Georgia. In a press release, the Governor says the center will focus on education, research and training and will be a place to advance information security that will help establish effective practices in dealing with cyber threats.

“Cybersecurity is especially important now that cybercrime is bigger than the global black market for marijuana, cocaine and heroin combined,” said Deal. “The protection of Georgia’s citizens, businesses and institutions in the digital realm is becoming significantly more necessary as cybercrime continues to grow. Building on our efforts to keep Georgia safe and maintain its status as the No. 1 state in which to do business, we are taking action to ensure that Georgia leads the way on cybersecurity.”

The facility will also serve as an incubator for cybersecurity startups.

“I support Governor Deal and his commitment to further establish Georgia as a leader in cyber innovation and security,” said Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle. “We have a tremendous opportunity as a state to leverage our resources with our research institutions and military bases, and this collaborative initiative will result in a better trained and equipped cyber force.”

You can read the full press release below:

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

