Suspect wanted for Augusta Discount Stop Food Mart robbery

There's a huge gap between men and women in the cyber workforce and one organization is trying to bridge that gap. An event known as "Girls who code" took place at Augusta University Thursday. With more than 50 middle and high school girls joining in the lesson in hopes of encouraging more girls to think about entering the field. Right now women will be applying for less than 4 percent of the cyber jobs in 2020. We found one 6th grader who says cyber securi...More >>
If you pay close attention at the Columbia County Amphitheater Park you'll see them, snakes, swimming around and sunning. Many residents are blowing up animal control with calls about the snakes, as there are a lot of them.More >>
Grovetown Public Safety needs your help in finding 26-year-old Ricardo Perez-Rosado.They say he is wanted for aggravated assault and possession of a knife during the commission of a crime.More >>
On Wednesday, a unique group of athletes gathered for a day of fun in the sun and celebration. Over 700 athletes brought out their game faces as they joined in for some friendly competition at the Special Olympics Area 9 summer games.More >>
The Augusta GreenJackets had their home opener against the Columbia Fireflies, the single A affiliate of the Mets, and they brought something of a celebrity along with them: Tim Tebow.More >>
