Suspect wanted for Augusta Discount Stop Food Mart robbery

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect wanted for robbing a grocery store in Augusta.

According to the sheriff's office, the suspect pictured in this article robbed the Discount Stop Food Mart at 545 Sandbar Ferry Rd. on Jan 10. The suspect is approximately 6'2" and 220 lbs. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, gray sweat pants and black tennis shoes. The suspect reportedly had a black semi-automatic handgun. He is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on this case or can identify this suspect, please contact Investigator Lucas Heise or any Violent Crimes Investigator at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

