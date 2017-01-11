Report: Peach Orchard Rd Save A Lot robbery suspect still inside - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Report: Peach Orchard Rd Save A Lot robbery suspect still inside store

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Richmond County Sheriff's Office investigating robbery at Peach Orchard Rd Save A Lot (WFXG) Richmond County Sheriff's Office investigating robbery at Peach Orchard Rd Save A Lot (WFXG)
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has arrested one suspect and is still searching for a two more after a robbery at the Save A Lot on Peach Orchard Road in Augusta. Reports indicate one suspect is still inside the store.

According to officials, deputies responded to the grocery store shortly before 11:00 p.m. Tuesday night. When they arrived, deputies found store employees standing outside. The employees had reportedly locked two suspects inside the building. Deputies entered the store and were able to apprehend one of the suspects, eighteen-year-old Jaquan Johnson.

FOX 54's Alissa Holmes is at the scene and will be providing updates. Employees tell her that investigators told them the suspect was still inside the building.

A third suspect, Arthur Murray is still on the loose. Murray is 5'10" and between 150 and 170 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. He is considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information on Murray's whereabouts, please contact Investigator Lucas Grant or any Violent Crimes Investigator at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

