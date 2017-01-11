Neighborhood shooting on MLK Jr. Street leaves one dead - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Neighborhood shooting on MLK Jr. Street leaves one dead

By John Domol, Multimedia Journalist
MCDUFFIE COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation responded to reports of a shooting in Thomson this evening.
Shots rang out at the abandoned McDuffie Achievement Center and the 22-year-old victim received a bullet wound to his torso, according to the victim's sister.

She says two men came to her home, demanding that her brother and his friend come outside.
They tried to sneak away, across the street, but the two suspects spotted them.

At about 10:30pm, GBI investigators sweeped through foliage around the McDuffie Achievement Center with metal detectors.
GBI and Thomson police are currently investigating the case, and more information will be released as it's confirmed.

