Neighborhood shooting on MLK Jr. Street leaves one dead

Grovetown Public Safety needs your help in finding 26-year-old Ricardo Perez-Rosado.They say he is wanted for aggravated assault and possession of a knife during the commission of a crime.More >>
Grovetown Public Safety needs your help in finding 26-year-old Ricardo Perez-Rosado.They say he is wanted for aggravated assault and possession of a knife during the commission of a crime.More >>
On Wednesday, a unique group of athletes gathered for a day of fun in the sun and celebration. Over 700 athletes brought out their game faces as they joined in for some friendly competition at the Special Olympics Area 9 summer games.More >>
On Wednesday, a unique group of athletes gathered for a day of fun in the sun and celebration. Over 700 athletes brought out their game faces as they joined in for some friendly competition at the Special Olympics Area 9 summer games.More >>
The Augusta GreenJackets had their home opener against the Columbia Fireflies, the single A affiliate of the Mets, and they brought something of a celebrity along with them: Tim Tebow.More >>
The Augusta GreenJackets had their home opener against the Columbia Fireflies, the single A affiliate of the Mets, and they brought something of a celebrity along with them: Tim Tebow.More >>