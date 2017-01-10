Augusta commissioners agree to pay Williams for ex officio service

After months of debate, Commissioners have agreed to pay Marion Williams for his work on the planning commission.

During the consolidation of Augusta and Richmond County, ex-officio members of the planning board stopped getting paid for their attendance at meetings.

But, that change was never voted on, nor documented by commissioners.

Williams told FOX 54 that's why he fought to be paid $450 for the time he contributed to three sessions.

"I fight for other people, and I'm certainly going to fight for myself. I served on that board and the rule was that everybody that served got paid. If you show up for the job, you perform the duties, you get paid like everybody else," said Williams.

Commissioners then voted that all ex officio members of the planning board will be paid moving forward.



