Augusta commissioners charge utilities and engineering directors to work on sewage fix

It's been nearly a week since some people in Augusta woke up to raw sewage flowing onto their yards.

Commissioners now want two departments to find a solution so something like that never happens again.



When the phone calls started coming in from residents down in his district, Commissioner Dennis Williams said he knew there was a big problem.

"It was just nasty, extremely nasty."



Rain water, mixed with raw sewage was everywhere, and folks were not happy about it. So, on Tuesday, Williams charged the utilities and engineering departments to combine forces for short, and long-term solutions that'll keep everything those goes down the drain-underground.



Engineering director Abie Ladson said, "There's stormwater issues and there's also some sanitary sewer issues. So, if we're all in one area, we might as well make it one joint project."



Ladson, along with utilities director Tom Wiedmeier, will work to come up with a design plan that addresses Augusta's half-a-century old infrastructure.They'll bid the project out and That'll take a few months.



The money collected from the stormwater fee will be used to tackle the immediate, short-term problems.



Ladson said, "The maintenance, how the grass is cut, storm lines beings replaced..."



Williams said it's a tough job to explain to folks how sewage ended up in their front yards.

So, he pointed to projects like the Smith Drive improvements done last summer, that prevented that area of the neighborhood from experiencing the same fate.



Slowly, but surely, these guys say they're working to ensure problems like this are a thing of the past.



"These types of projects are long-term projects. They're going to take some time to come to fruition," said Ladson.



Williams said he expects Ladson and Weidmier to have an update on a long-term solution within the next six months.



