Man sought for questioning in Barbara Rd murder

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a man wanted for questioning in the murder of Brandon Grubbs.

Investigators are searching for Demarkus Laneal Crawford. He is not a suspect in the crime, but is being sought for questioning. Crawford is 6'1" and 130lbs. He is believed to frequent hotels on Peach Orchard Road and Gordon Highway. He is also known to hang out in the area around Barbara Road.

If you know where Crawford is staying, please contact Investigator Scot Herring at 706-821-1022 or any on-duty Violent Crimes Investigator at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

Twenty-one-year-old Brandon Grubbs was shot and killed at 319 Barbara Road in Augusta on Dec. 28, 2016.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.