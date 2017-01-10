Family of 8 looking to start over after house fire on father's birthday

A birthday doesn't go as planned for one Augusta father. A fire destroyed his family's home just as he was heading home from work. The fire happened on the 1700 block of Cornell Drive.

Everyone inside was able to get out in time but there's no official word yet on how the fire got started but the family say's it may be because of electrical wires.

"Chaos and confusion, we didn't know what to do," says Jaquan Anderson, one of five kids.

What was supposed to be a day of celebration for their father's Aaron Birthday quickly turned into a nightmare for the family.

"Unbelievable, just unbelievable," says Aaron Anderson, the father.

Earlier this morning Aaron was leaving work when he got a call from the fire department saying his home is currently in flames. His first thought, his family that included 5 of his children who were sleeping

"I was sleeping when my little sister had came and woke me up, I was trying to put out the fire and it just started getting bigger so I had her go get my little brothers and wake them up and get them out the house," says Jaquan.

For the hope that some of their valuables were not damaged "All of its gone, all of the money I just put and everything I just bought, I was just about to pay everything off in my house and now all of its gone," explains Aaron.

The Red Cross will be providing them shelter for the next week. The Anderson's also created a GoFundMe Account. But as far as the next step "We don't know yet, Take it day by day until I figure out what I'm going to do next," says Aaron.

He say's he's thankful that he still has his family to celebrate with."That's all that I got, the clothes on my back and what's left in the car which isn't nothing."

