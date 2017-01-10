Augusta Futurity expected to bring $1.6 million to the CSRA

An Augusta tradition kicks off this weekend. The Augusta Futurity brings lots of visitors and their dollars to our community.

An event dedicated to all things western, horse cutting is the main event at the annual futurity show. "The futurity is one of the longest running events that come to Augusta, this will be our 38th annual," says Sherry Fulmer, the Operations manager of Augusta Futurity.

The event rounds up big bucks for the Augusta area. The Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Sports Council are expecting the event to bring in over $1.6 million and over five thousand attendees.

"It's a western event In an eastern city with golf, with river events, with other sports. But we don't really have a western event and this is a western event," says Billy Morris, Chairman of the Augusta Futurity.

Some hotels are already close to selling out. So far, 98% of the rooms at the Augusta Marriott are booked for the duration of the Futurity. It's one of the four hotels recommended by the event.

This year, the Futurity will bring something new. Mercuria global energy solutions will sponsor a new class. "The Mercuria world series of cutting. It's only eight places in the United States that it will be held and Augusta is one of them," says Fulmer. "They sponsor a class that's got lot of added money in it. It's a big draw for professionals and nonprofessionals from all over the country," says Morris.?

The event brings visitors from thirty states every year. And in Augusta, it's second only to the Masters. The event starts Sunday, Jan. 15 and final rounds will be held on Saturday, Jan. 21 at the James Brown Arena.

