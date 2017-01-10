Aiken woman arrested, charged with murdering her mother

An Aiken woman has been arrested and charged with murder in the death of her mother.

At around 6:26 p.m. on Nov. 30, 2016, Aiken County Sheriff's Office deputies were called out to a home at 134 Alpine Drive in Aiken for a report of a deceased person. Deputies found the body of Rutha Lincoln in the back yard of the home. Rutha's daughter, thirty-five-year-old Quereyanna L. Lincoln-Jimerson, told deputies that she last saw her mother at around 4:20 p.m. and found her in the back yard sometime later. Lincoln-Jimerson told deputies her mother had diminished mental capacity. The Aiken County Coroner's Office was called in to assist with the investigation.

On Jan. 9, 2017, investigators arrested Lincoln-Jimerson and charged her with Murder in connection with the death of her mother. She was already being held in the Aiken County Detention Center on unrelated charges.

The investigation is still ongoing.

