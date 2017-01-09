Aiken City Council addresses the public's concerns with the downtown renaissance

The attendance at Monday night's Aiken City Council meeting shows that there is a lot of interest in the downtown renaissance and a lot of confusion.

Residents were given the opportunity to have their questions answered by the people behind the project. One of the popular questions asked was if the city was interested in purchasing the Anderson and Shah property outright. "We are not interested in personally purchasing the property," says John Klimm, Aiken City Manager. "We're interested in collaborating with a development team."

Another common question asked is if the city cares about the existing businesses on the property at Richland and Newberry. The council says its interest in the block adds an extra layer of security for the business owners, as it ensures they have a chance to survive a new developer. "Presently, the only protection they have is the existing leases," says Klimm. "And we know most of them have either no leases or short-term leases."

Klimm says the influence of the city's residents is the only reason the renaissance project exists in the first place. "They were the ones that said they wanted a greater variety of unique retail shops. They were the ones that said there should be more housing opportunities for millennials that are begging for opportunities to live downtown, as well as early retirees."

Some of those same folks attended the meeting tonight and gave their opinion on the plan to renew downtown Aiken. "I do believe there are times when change is important, and one reason we moved to Aiken was downtown," says John "Coach" Abshire.

"I just for the businesses, small and big, are going to be disrupted," says Wendy Mason.

The council thinks that despite contrasting opinions, the city will be kicking itself down the road if its people decide against the renaissance. "I think for the next twenty years, they would be asking the question, 'Why did the city allow this? Why wasn't the city more proactive?'" says Klimm.

The deadline for proposals for the block at Richland and Newberry is Feb. 3, 2017. Aiken's city council plans to hold many more Q&A forums for the public to voice any concerns next month.

