Update on Steven Murray Hearing

The Steven Murray defense team finally makes it back in front of a Burke County judge. In the last month, several hearings in this case had been postponed.

You may remember Murray is charged with the murder of Florida priest, Rene Robert back in March.

45, that's how many motions Steven Murray's legal team asked the judge to consider today.

Most of them were denied. Murray was seen entering the Burke County courthouse looking unshaven and subdued. He faces the death penalty in this case. Two of today's motions stood out. Both will be discussed at the next hearing.

Motion 4 Murray revokes right to speak to anybody except his legal team. If the team decides it's necessary that he plead insanity, then the court will review the decision and he may be able to speak with a psychiatrist.

Motion 7 asked that he be returned to Burke County Jail for the entirety of the trial. Murray was sent to jail outside of Atlanta after he attempted suicide several times... and destroyed his cells in both Burke County Jail and Jefferson County Jail.

The judge is going to set another hearing with the Burke County Sheriffs Office to determine whether or not Murray can return.

