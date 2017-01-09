WFXG FOX 54 News and Weather apps

WFXG Local News App for iOS and Android



Get breaking news, weather, sports and more from WFXG Fox54 and wfxg.com on the WFXG Local News app for your smartphone. The WFXG Local News app is a FREE app featuring local news from WFXG FOX 54 News. The app offers dozens of stories and videos, an interactive weather map and the ability to receive breaking news push alerts.

WFXG First Alert Weather App for iOS & Android



The WFXG Weather app is a FREE app featuring content from the FOX 54 FirstAlert team. The app includes push alerts for severe weather warnings and the ability to submit weather photos and videos to FOX 54 News. The alerts are sent based on the device's location, using GPS. This means you don't have to select any particular county. You are simply warned if severe weather is threatening the current location of your device.