Man wanted for Grovetown Walmart shoplifting

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a man wanted for allegedly shoplifting from the Grovetown Walmart.

According to the sheriff's office, the man pictured in this article entered the Walmart on Steiner Way on Dec. 28, filled his cart with dog food, a bookshelf and an aquarium filter. The man left the store without attempting to pay for his items.

If you have any information on this case or are able to identify this man, please contact the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.

