Man robs Walgreen's with a knife in Columbia County - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

By John Domol, Multimedia Journalist
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

Police are looking for a man who robbed a Walgreen's with a knife.
A white male entered the Walgreen's on Fury's Ferry Road in Columbia County, where he placed a knife behind an employee's throat.

He demanded money from the register and ran out into the parking lot where he was almost struck by a car.

Any information identifying the man should be relayed to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.
You can reach detectives at: (706) 541-2800 and (706)541-3907.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

