Non-profit group gathering funds for Aiken's only long-term drug and alcohol rehab center for incarcerated addicts

The Aiken County Coroner's Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating a deadly accident that happened Tuesday Afternoon in Aiken County. Fifty-nine-year-old John A. Davis of Gadsden, SC was killed when his Honda Ridgeline left the road and struck a tree along the side of I-20.More >>
The suspect wanted for a murder that happened back in March at Fox Den apartments in Augusta has been arrested. According to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, twenty-four-year-old Darrel Lee, Jr. of Wrightsboro Road was arrested in Clarksville, Tennessee by the U.S. Marshalls Office.More >>
Aiken County Fire crews responded to a house fire on Wagner road early Tuesday morning. According to Aiken Department of Public Safety, the fire started around 2:00 a.m. Crews were able to extinguish the flames but had to be called back at around 4:54 a.m. when the fire reignited.More >>
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office says the man stepped off the tracks at the last possible moment.More >>
