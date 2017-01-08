Non-profit group gathering funds for Aiken's only long-term drug - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Non-profit group gathering funds for Aiken's only long-term drug and alcohol rehab center for incarcerated addicts

By John Domol, Multimedia Journalist
AIKEN, SC (WFXG) -

Aiken County does not have a long-term drug and alcohol rehabilitation center and one non-profit group is planning to change that.
Recovery Road Ministries is hoping to raise $250,000 toward the construction of its rehab center for jailed addicts.
The non-profit, born from Millbrook Baptist Church, intends to help addicts finish their educations and re-enter society with a fresh start.
There will be a 10-month facility for men at first, and then a separate facility for women afterward.

"We're trying to reach people that others don't really want to reach. And not only do I talk to the inmates--talk to the addicts themselves and try to help them--I try to get ahold of the family and try to help the family also," said Pastor Gary Farina, the executive director of the Recovery Road Ministries.

The group has already raised $10,000, and expects to reach its ambitious financial goal by June 1st.
You can donate online at RecoveryRoadMinistries.org or through mail at:

Recovery Road Ministries
PO Box 5604
Aiken, SC 29804

The group is holding a board meeting at Millbrook Baptist Church Tuesday to decide on possible building locations and how to allocate its funding.

