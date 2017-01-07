Burst pipes from freezing temperatures this weekend could cost you thousands

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office says the man stepped off the tracks at the last possible moment.More >>
The water service to Deer Hollow subdivision in Grovetown will be temporarily disconnected Tuesday, April 11 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The city of Grovetown wants to remind customers in the affected area to plan ahead for the temporary disconnect.More >>
The Masters is officially over. That means a lot people will be leaving Sunday tonight and Monday morning. It also means the end of standstill traffic and less people walking the sidewalks of Washington Road. Our Miya Payton caught up with locals to talk about what the city is like after the Masters.More >>
Luke, a Malamute-Siberian Husky mix, was reportedly shot while the family was away visiting their grandmother.More >>
Now that the Masters tournament is over, the city will start to return to normal. The festive decorations and crowds of tourists will disappear but the spirit of the Masters still lingers within the locals. Monday morning, the city will start to look a bit different than it has for the past week.More >>
