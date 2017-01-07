Burst pipes from freezing temperatures this weekend could cost y - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Burst pipes from freezing temperatures this weekend could cost you thousands

By John Domol, Multimedia Journalist
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

This weekend's temperatures are expected to plummet below freezing.
There will be lows in the 20s until Monday and, if you are not careful, you could end up with a burst pipe.
A single burst pipe can have a staggering repair cost.

"When they do freeze, especially in a multi-story house, I mean--tens of thousands of dollars worth of damage that will happen," said Kevin Coleman, owner of The Drain Surgeon Plumbing Company.

Coleman says frigid temperatures don't come often, but when they do he wants you to be prepared.
When a cold front passes through the CSRA, he answers about one call a day.

"People go out of town for the weekend and then they'll have a pipe bust, like on the second floor of their house, and it just runs and runs," he said.

Some of the best precautions for frozen pipes are available at your local hardware store for less than $10.

"Basically, you want to cover any exposed water piping that you have and you cover this and you can wrap it with some tape and insulate it real well--that helps tremendously," said Coleman.

He also recommends picking up a hose-bib covering, but his biggest piece of advice doesn't require a trip to the store.

"It's the easiest thing to do--make sure you leave multiple faucets dripping throughout your house."

One local says she tries to keep frozen pipes on her mind...but the rarity of cold weather makes it difficult.

"I do tell my husband let's remind each other to turn on the water a little bit before we go to bed when it's going to get really low, but other than that, I don't even think about it," said Barbara Johann of Columbia County.

Everyone is vulnerable to frozen pipes even the ones fixing them.
Coleman says to keep as many faucets on throughout the house as possible and not to forget any.

"I had several downstairs and assumed that would be enough, and found out the next morning it wasn't," said Coleman.

If you have faucets in the house, turn them on to a trickle--upstairs, downstairs, wherever.
It might end up saving you thousands of dollars.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

