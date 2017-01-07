Aiken residents not disappointed over lack of snow

A sigh of relief for the C-S-R-A as the major snow storm just missed us.

All throughout Aiken County, Roads were mostly clear in preparation for the couple of inches of snow expected to it. Instead, it was a day filled with rain and minor snow flurries

"Checked out the weather forecast and saw there weren't going to do a whole lot here so wasn't really worried about it," says Jim Sauther, an Aiken Resident.

For residents in Aiken, the thought of having snow earlier in the week didn't have any affect on his daily plans as he and his family were on their way to Harleyville. "It didn't really prep for it, it's just another day, it's just another nasty day," he says.

Others had been looking forward to relaxing on a "snow day". Instead now, they're running errands "We said we were going to stay in and they felt pretty good about it," says another resident.

People say despite no snow, Aiken County isn't in the clear just yet. With the chilling temperatures and water from the continuing rain on the road we would be in for black ice. So drivers need to proceed with caution.

"Just got to be careful driving, black ice you can't see it, so just hold it steady," says Sauther,

"I hope they stay safe and stay in," says Beverly Allen, another resident.

South Carolina Department of Transportation says the next step is to make sure the water on the roads doesn't freeze due to the chilling temperatures...

so they're cautioning everyone to stay at home if possible.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.