Woman arrested after alleged stabbing at Hotel Aiken

A Columbia, South Carolina woman has been arrested in reference to an alleged stabbing incident at Hotel Aiken on Friday night.

The Aiken Department of Public Safety says officers responded to 235 Richland Avenue SW at around 9 PM on January 6. Officers observed a white male with stab wounds to his upper body. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment. Public Safety says officers also found Melissa Gambrell at the scene.

An investigation at the scene led to the arrest of Gambrell. She will be charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Public Safety says this is believed to be a domestic violence related incident.

Gambrell is now in custody at the Aiken County Detention Center. The incident is still under investigation.

