Preparing Augusta's roads for snow and ice

With frigid temperatures and rain moving in, transportation leaders throughout the CSRA are making arrangements to keep the roads safe.

I was at the crossroads of Washington Road and I-20, where the vast majority of vehicle activity seemed to be. The John C. Calhoun Expressway is quiet and heading the opposite direction, Bobby Jones is as well.

It's been a steady rainfall, much the same as it was all day Friday, but overnight those temperatures dipped. Augusta Fire Chief Chris James said the salt trucks were out overnight just a few hours. "Some of the salt and sands for the bridges will start early. As early as 4:00am tomorrow morning. They will start strategically salting and sanding some of the bridges that we typically have issues with."

Bridges like the John C. Calhoun Expressway and overpasses of I-20 are focus points, and if you do have to drive tomorrow, here are some safety tips:

Check your fluid levels. Top off the anti-freeze because the car is going to need to defrost in the morning.

Leave extra room between the vehicle ahead of you. It's slick and it will take more time to stop.

Bring a blanket. If you have an emergency on the road, that car will get cold quickly.

