Columbia Co using state-of-the-art technology to stay ahead of the snow

Columbia County is expected to see half an inch to an inch of snow Saturday but the state of the art technology they have keeps them ahead of the snow.

"We're ready if anything happens," says Pam Tucker, Director of Columbia County Emergency Services. Columbia County Emergency Services has the most up-to-date technology available. "We have all kinds of weather radar; we have been doing webinars and weather conferences with computer graphic simultaneously with weather officials giving us updates."

Tucker says today's technology is leaps and bounds ahead of where it used to be in terms of getting information to the public quickly. "Just didn't have that 24-hour access and capability to disseminate information rapidly and simultaneously like we do now."

Take cameras at intersections for example. Tucker can watch for trouble spots and hopefully avoid a situation like in 2011 when Columbia County had sixty-three car crashes during a snowstorm. "All the residual moisture is going to refreeze on the roads, we just don't need people sliding in ditches and having accidents."

Technology also gives them the upper hand when it comes time to make decisions like whether or not to open shelters. "Based on the new forecast we're not going to activate and go ahead and bring people in on advance, we shouldn't have problems."

Tucker says, "Should anything deteriorate and change for our area and everybody will mobilize and we'll be in action."

Tucker says to stay inside as much as possible this weekend due to the lower temperatures and turn off automatic sprinklers. They allow ice to form on driveways.

