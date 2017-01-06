Locals clear out grocery stores in preparation for the winter storm

Augusta residents definitely did not want to get caught unprepared. They've been hitting the stores and stocking up on the essentials.



"It's pretty much empty in there. Everybody's coming in, but I expected that to happen that's why I'm coming early," said Tymeshia Murray.

With the threat of snow, CSRA residents flocked to grocery stores and cleared the shelves.

"Water was completely gone; eggs were completely gone. Milk bread everything that's you know needed is just gone," said Trey Polite who was also doing some last minute shopping.

Tymeshia Murray says she's preparing for the weekend and making sure that everyone in her house will be content staying inside for a few days.

"I have a four year old, just trying to make sure he has his snacks."

Some shoppers say they've had to travel to multiple stores just to find what they need.

"Yes, it's actually my fourth because everything else was sold out everywhere," said Polite

And Murray says she won't risk being unprepared. A mistake she's made in the past.

"It was about four years ago, we were snowed in and we were not prepared because we just thought it was all talk but this time I think we're all taking it seriously now," said Murray.

Polite who recently moved to Augusta shares a similar experience.

"Last time I was stuck in a snowstorm I wasn't prepared at all so you know I'm trying to get ahead of it this time."

While people flooded stores buying the usual water and bread, some stores were seeing something else flying off the shelves…Ramen noodles.

you still need to pick up some last minute items, keep in mind -- the Red Cross advises that you have enough food to last for at least 3 days.

