Richmond County holds conference on winter weather preparations

The Richmond County Emergency Management Agency held a press conference Friday afternoon to discuss the County's preparations for the oncoming winter weather.

Fire Chief Chris James says all the City's departments are prepared to handle the county's citizens through the next few days including salt for roads, warming shelters prepared to house residents and emergency crew equipment serviced and ready. The county's major concern is the dropping temperatures causing wet roads to freeze. Black ice is a major concern.

The Salvation Army, Garden City Rescue Mission and Augusta Ministry shelters will be open Friday night. The May Park shelter will not be open Friday night. May Park will be open Saturday.

The 311 center will be open throughout the weekend from 8:30 a.m. until they determine there's no longer a need. If you have any questions or concerns, please call 311.

Chief James says Richmond County is part of the Georgia EMA mutual aid program and will be available to assist neighboring areas, should they need it.

