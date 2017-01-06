Man wanted for string of robberies on Wrightsboro Rd

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a man wanted in connection with several robberies along Wrightsboro Road.

The suspect is believed to be connected to armed robberies on Oct. 11 at Subway on Walton Way, on Dec. 13 at Dollar General on Wrightsboro Road, and two robberies at Royal Wine and Beverage on Wrightsboro Road on Nov. 11 and Jan. 5. In each robbery, the suspect displayed a black handgun and demanded money from employees. In more than one case, he was seen fleeing on foot in the direction of Lenox Apartments. In three of the robberies, the suspect wore a black mask, covering the majority of his face.

The suspect is believed to be a man in his early twenties, around 5'8" to 5'10" with a slim build. He is considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information on this suspect or any of the robberies, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.

