Winter Storm Helena: CSRA closings and delays

We have compiled a list of closings and delays caused by wintery weather on Jan. 6 and 7.

Public Schools

Richmond County: For Friday, Jan. 6, all classes and extracurricular activities will continue as scheduled. For Saturday, Jan. 7, all extracurricular activities, athletic events, and academic programs (to include Saturday school) have been canceled.

Aiken County Technical College's testing Center will be closed Saturday, Jan. 7.

Government

Department of Driver Services offices in the CSRA will close at noon Friday, Jan. 6 and will remain closed Saturday, Jan. 7.

