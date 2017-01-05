Evans neighbors react to construction worker death

The work day turned tragic as Joshua Price, a 25-year-old construction worker, was buried by dirt while working to dig a trench.

Irma Karasik lives a few blocks away from where the scene unfolded. She said, "I did see the fire trucks and everything, I just didn't know what was going on."

She would soon find out that crews working to build someone's dream home had just witnessed a nightmare.

Emergency responders were called to Winterton Street this afternoon where they found Price trapped in a ditch. People on scene say the man was digging a trench when it collapsed onto his chest.

Hilly Karasik, Irma's husband, said, "It's certainly very tragic. You hear about those kind of accidents, and when it happens so close to home to you, and certainly around this time of year, my heart goes out to this gentleman and his family."

According to the most recent numbers published by OSHA, nearly 5,000 construction workers were killed on the job in 2014. 148 of those were here in Georgia.

While the average number of workers deaths per day has been steadily declining, the Karasik's say that's little consolation for families who end up getting that dreaded call.

The Karasik's said it's a call they happen to be familiar with.

"My dad's best friend, he worked on the back holes. It tipped back and it fell on him. Killed him. I was a little girl and I still remember that," said Irma Karasik.

The Columbia County coroner said officials are still working to piece together the details that will explain exactly how this happened.

Hilly Karasik said, "Something like that is a freak accident. I'm sure he planned on getting home at night and this happened. So, you have to live each day to it's fullest and be thankful for each day."

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.