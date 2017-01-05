Georgia DOT prepares for possible winter storm

Different departments around the state are preparing for The threat of severe winter weather this weekend. The Georgia Department of Transportation isn't taking any chances. Beginning tomorrow morning Augusta residents will start seeing preparations for the expected winter storm.

"We're pretty much getting everything up to snuff and getting our materials organized in preparation for the event Friday night," said Kyle Collins with the GDOT.

After the storm in 2014, the Department of transportation has learned a few lessons and will be using some new equipment.



"Really what we're going to see is kind of a new thing for the Augusta area, we're going to a brine application which is actually salt water…water mixed with salt going to go out starting at 7 a.m tomorrow," said Collins.

The brine will go down before we see any snow. That's because pre-planning is key. But once the snow begins, people will start to see some familiar methods.

"Once the event starts to hit we will put out the gravel and the salt and you'll see the spreaders and the motograters and the snowplows deployed the travel lanes," said Collins.

While the D.O.T is doing everything they can to make sure the roads are safe. They still recommend that drivers stay off the roads as much as possible.

"If you can help it just stay at home. Let the emergency personnel do their job and work and clear the roadways and make it safe it safe. It makes our job more difficult in a snow or ice event when we're trying to battle traffic," said Collins.

