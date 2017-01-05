Owner of Gibbons Vault Company, Wilson Gibbons dies - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Owner of Gibbons Vault Company, Wilson Gibbons dies

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Wilson Gibbons Wilson Gibbons
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

The owner of Gibbons Vault Company in Augusta has died.

Wilson Gibbons died Thursday morning at Trinity Hospital in Augusta. He was the owner and operator of Gibbons Vault Company, which has operated in Augusta for fifty years and served funeral homes throughout the CSRA. He is survived by his wife, Mildred, and daughter, Youlanda.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

