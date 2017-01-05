Construction worker dies in Columbia County after trench collaps - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Construction worker dies in Columbia County after trench collapses

Scene where construction worker was killed in Riverwood Plantation 1/5/17 (WFXG) Scene where construction worker was killed in Riverwood Plantation 1/5/17 (WFXG)
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

The Columbia County Coroner's Office says a construction worker died in Columbia County Thursday afternoon. It happened at Riverwood Plantation.

The Coroner's office says the worker, a white male, was working in a trench when one side of the wall collapsed and filled with dirt. The worker was unable to get out of the ditch.

The Coroner's office said they are still in a recovery stage and have not made an ID on the person yet.

