Construction worker dies in Columbia County after trench collapses

The Columbia County Coroner's Office says a construction worker died in Columbia County Thursday afternoon. It happened at Riverwood Plantation.

The Coroner's office says the worker, a white male, was working in a trench when one side of the wall collapsed and filled with dirt. The worker was unable to get out of the ditch.

The Coroner's office said they are still in a recovery stage and have not made an ID on the person yet.

