Man wanted for attempted murder in Aiken arrested in Montgomery Co, GA

Two Aiken men were arrested in Montgomery County, GA after a police chase. One of the men is wanted for attempted murder in Aiken County.

According to Montgomery County Sheriff's Office officials, a deputy pulled a vehicle over at around 9:00 p.m. Wednesday night for traffic violations. When running license checks on the individuals in the car, the deputy discovered that one of the men was twenty-year-old Tyreek Raekwon Bacon of Hampton Avenue NE in Aiken, who was wanted in Aiken for an attempted murder during a cell phone purchase back in November 2016. The car took off and led deputies on a chase for about two miles before stalling out. The two men in the car fled on foot, the female passenger surrendered.

Tyreek Bacon and the other man, twenty-one-year-old Michael Donavan Mitchell of Joe Walker Court in Aiken, were arrested at a convenience store in Montgomery County at around 8:00 a.m. Thursday morning. Bacon is charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and Obstruction of a Law Enforcement Officer. Mitchell is charged with Driving with a Suspended License, Fleeing/Attempting to Elude a Law Enforcement Officer, Obstruction/Hindering a Law Enforcement Officer and Tag Light Requirement.

On Nov. 28, Bacon allegedly shot a man while the victim was attempting to purchase a cell phone on Freiday Lane. Bacon is facing charges of Attempted Murder, Armed Robbery, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Violent Crime and Possession of a Handgun by a Prohibited Person for that shooting. Even before the shooting, Aiken Public Safety had been searching for Bacon after an incident in Pace's Run Apartment Complex during May 2016. For that incident, Bacon is wanted for Armed Robbery, First Degree Burglary, three charged of Kidnapping, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Violent Crime and Possession of a Handgun by a Prohibited Person.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.