Sheriff's office: injured deputy's condition improving - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Deputy Megan Weddle (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office) Deputy Megan Weddle (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)
Deputy Reginald Ward (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office) Deputy Reginald Ward (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)
HEPHZIBAH, GA (WFXG) -

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is thanking the community for the prayers and well wishes following the two car crashes that injured deputies on Wednesday night. We're told Deputy Reginald Ward has showed considerable improvement since he was admitted to the hospital.

Deputy Ward was one of two Richmond County deputies injured in separate crashes along the same road in Hephzibah. The sheriff's office says Deputy Megan Weddle had only minor injuries.

The two crashes happened at around 11 p.m. on Jan. 4. According to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, Deputies Megan Weddle and Reginald Ward were both driving patrol cars heading north on Morgan Road near Deans Bridge Road. The deputies turned on their emergency lights and moved into the center lane to pass a vehicle. As the deputies rounded a curve, both lost control of their vehicles due to sand on the road.

Deputy Weddle's vehicle hit a tree on the rear passenger side, then struck a mailbox. She was treated for minor injuries and has since been released from the hospital.

Deputy Ward was following behind Deputy Weddle and also lost control. His vehicle ran off the road and hit a tree on the driver's side. He was placed into a medically-induced coma to control his treatment. On Thursday morning, he was listed in critical, but stable condition. Around 6 p.m. on Thursday, the sheriff's office updated that Ward's condition had improved. Officials say his injuries don't appear to be life-threatening.

Georgia State Patrol is investigating the accidents.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

