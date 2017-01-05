Sheriff's office: injured deputy's condition improving

Rory McIlroy was in great position _ on the leaderboard, in the fairway, on the green _ to make a run in the Masters.More >>
Rory McIlroy was in great position _ on the leaderboard, in the fairway, on the green _ to make a run in the Masters.More >>
It's not all khakis and polos at Augusta National Golf Club.More >>
It's not all khakis and polos at Augusta National Golf Club.More >>
One of the busiest spots on the grounds of Augusta National is the gift shop. FOX 54's John Domol is taking a look at what everyone's buying.More >>
One of the busiest spots on the grounds of Augusta National is the gift shop. FOX 54's John Domol is taking a look at what everyone's buying.More >>
In the early 1900s, baseball's biggest star called Augusta his home. Before Augusta was known for the Augusta National, hall-of-famer Ty Cobb was the star of the city. FOX 54's Jake Rakoci takes us back in time, with a look at Ty Cobb's history.More >>
In the early 1900s, baseball's biggest star called Augusta his home. Before Augusta was known for the Augusta National, hall-of-famer Ty Cobb was the star of the city. FOX 54's Jake Rakoci takes us back in time, with a look at Ty Cobb's history.More >>