Grovetown settles $1.5 million lawsuit over water bills

The City of Grovetown settled a $1.5 million class-action lawsuit over incorrectly charged water bills at Wednesday night's special called council meeting.

The lawsuit claims that citizens of Grovetown were receiving over-inflated water bills because of thefts in City Hall that have prompted the FBI investigation into the city's finances.

Mayor Gary Jones said the City will have to pay $750,000 over the next 10 days and an additional $62,500 per month for the remainder of 2017 totaling $1.5 million. Mayor Jones said the vast majority of these funds will go into a trust fund and will be distributed via an Administrator to all customers by way of a voucher or credit.

Originally, the suit was asking for $4.5 million, the city ended up settled for the $1.5 million figure.

Mayor Jones also said the city will cease to take cash for any sort of payment by June 1 of this year. Payments will be made via a personal check, money order, credit card or online.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.