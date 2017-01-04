Heavy rain washes sewage onto Augusta streets

After steady rain for several days, hundreds of gallons of raw sewage made its way onto ditches, creeks and streets across Augusta. And now, residents are furious, questioning how something like this happened.

Larry Elam lives off of Virginia Avenue. "It's been going on like this for years. This is years of build-up. It didn't just start."

Crews finally made their way to Elam's home this afternoon after he woke up to nearly three feet of raw sewage in, and around his yard. He said he appreciates their effort, but it shouldn't have ever gotten to this point. "It's got to be moved. I can't live like this with kids."

Assistant Utilities Director Kelsey Henderson says things you flush down the toilet and hope to never again see the light of day, ended up scattered all over residential streets when aging pipes were stressed during the steady downpour of rain. "I've been with the city of Augusta for 13 years and this is the largest overflow that I've seen."

Henderson says some of the infrastructure was last replaced in the 1950's. To give that some perspective, that decade introduced the nation to the Korean War and the first color television. So, from Henderson's point of view, upgrades are long overdue. "We have a long-term plan. But, we also have small, short term fixes that we're doing to correct the problem."

That includes repairing sewer lines that can be reached, making manholes larger, and bolting down the ones that consistently pop off the streets. Officials are currently testing samples of the water to make sure the sewage is not creating a health hazard for folks who live nearby.

Henderson says, "Safety and health is our primary concern."

As the utility crews backed out of his yard, Elam told FOX 54 until the city gets more boots on the ground for a long-term solution, regular maintenance should be a top priority so that his yard doesn't end up doubling as a toilet. "Every green sign is a county road. You need to know what's going on, on those roads."

If the results of the water tests come back contaminated, Henderson says the Environmental Protection Division will give instructions on what steps need to be taken next. For folks who live in areas that are affected, you can sign up for the city's reverse 911 system so that you can immediately be notified of any pertinent updates.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.