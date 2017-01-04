Burke County Sheriff has major plans set for 2017

2017 is a year that will see a lot of changes coming to Burke County. This week, Alfonzo Williams officially takes over for longtime sheriff Greg Coursey who was at the helm for thirty-six years.

Sheriff Alonzo Williams says this is a longtime dream and he's happy. But it's now time to get to work. "The cleanup starts before the crisis ever occurs."

Before Williams was elected, he had already started making plans to better Burke County. "Believing and having faith that we are going to win the election and we couldn't wait until November 9th to say "let's start training".

He says his predecessor made the preparation possible. "When a sheriff of 36 years leaves, there's some folks who are apprehensive about what may happen and he helped us ease the fear of those people."

The Burke County Commission approved an over $800,000 proposal that includes a Narcotics team, increased salaries and even a K9 Team. Williams says to continue with what he had started we needed to create these divisions. And now he has his eyes on new goals for this upcoming year:

Reducing crime in the first 6 months by 50%. Reducing officer response rates from 30-45 minutes to 10-12 minutes Requiring each sworn officer to get 60 hours of continuing education per year. The State of Georgia only requires 20.

But most importantly, Williams wants the community to know this: "We want to be transparent, we are probably going to the most transparent agency you know, the most accessible agency you know and deal with, we want that because it instills trust."

Williams also says he plans on adding community events such as a citizens police program and a Youth explorers program.

