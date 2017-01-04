High 5 4 Kids: Kimani Perlote

South Carolina Department of Corrections Director confirms that four inmates have been found dead at a Midlands prison.More >>
On Friday, July 29, WFXG is increasing the power of our transmitter signal. We're doing this to increase our television service to the CSRA, strengthening our commitment to our viewers and community. In making this upgrade, we're making a change to the signal output that will affect anyone who receives our signal with a TV antenna.More >>
Columbia County Traffic Engineering with Columbia County Roads and Bridges wants drivers aware of a temporary lane closure with a shift. It’ll be at Fury’s Ferry Road at the intersection of North Belair Road.More >>
Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of a man found in Aiken last year. On Sept. 21, 2016, Aiken County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to Rushton Road, where they found the body of Denzel Bates in the back of a Dodge truck.More >>
Swedish media say a truck has crashed into a department store in central Stockholm, injuring several people.More >>
