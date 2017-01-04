High 5 4 Kids: Kimani Perlote

Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of a man found in Aiken last year. On Sept. 21, 2016, Aiken County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to Rushton Road, where they found the body of Denzel Bates in the back of a Dodge truck.

Columbia County Traffic Engineering with Columbia County Roads and Bridges wants drivers aware of a temporary lane closure with a shift. It’ll be at Fury’s Ferry Road at the intersection of North Belair Road.

On Friday, July 29, WFXG is increasing the power of our transmitter signal. We're doing this to increase our television service to the CSRA, strengthening our commitment to our viewers and community. In making this upgrade, we're making a change to the signal output that will affect anyone who receives our signal with a TV antenna.

Kimani Perlote is always on the go. "I am involved in National Honors Society, Beta Club, Marching, Band, cheerleading, track and field, and I'm also the senior class president at my school." But a video she watched on social media made this Barnwell High School senior slow down. "I watched this video of Jim Luderichie picking chigoe fleas out of a person and I thought well that seemed pretty painful and I messaged him on Facebook to see what I can do."

A Chigoe Flee, which some people know as a "jigger", is a parasite. Once it attaches to the human body, it lays eggs. Within days, you'll see swelling. That sometimes can lead to amputation or even death. The process of removing the parasites is painful.

After watching little kids in Kenya go through that, Kimani wanted to help in any way she could. "I just thought why not make life easier and better for the people of Kenya Africa that're exposed to chigoe flees"

With the help of others, she started collecting socks that have special ointment in them. So far, she has sent close to two hundred socks to doctors in Kenya.

Her mom, Kiffany, credits everyone who plays an important role in her daughter's life. "I come from a community where it does takes a village to raise the kid so what she's doing isn't to all of me, there have been a lot of other people that have inspired her."

Kimani, an aspiring doctor, says she was raised to help others. "If every person in the world would do one act of random kindness a day just imagine how much that would help somebody less fortunate in their community and the world."

Kimani plans on either becoming a neurosurgeon or cardiovascular surgeon when she gets older. If you would like to help out, you can contact her mom on facebook.

