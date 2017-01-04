Silver Bluff bridge to reopen soon - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Silver Bluff bridge to reopen soon

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

The Silver Bluff Bridge is almost complete after nearly four months of construction. The Bridge on Silver Bluff Road should be open within a few days. Those who live near the bridge are happy that they'll have access soon.

"Relieved that we don't have to go out of our way to go several places we go a lot. It'll make things a little bit easier again," said Debbie Cox, who lives near the bridge.

Debbie Cox lives about 2 miles away from the bridge and says the detour that she's had to use since August has become a hassle.

 "Especially when you want to go someplace that direction that's only three miles away and then you have to go almost ten to get to that same place," said Cox.

The construction detoured drivers along Atomic and Williston roads. The bridge was supposed to reopen in October of last year and again in November but the opening was delayed multiple times because of weather.

Cox said for a while, she didn't think anything was happening. Today crews were out putting the final touches on the bridge -- including a new sign. Residents are excited to get back a little extra time during their morning routines.

 "15-20 minutes when you're going to work in the morning is 15-20 minutes that you didn't have to leave before, " said Cox.
